Discount retailer unveils opening date for North Las Vegas store

Burlington is set to open its third North Las Vegas location this month at 2201 Civic Center Dr ...
Burlington is set to open its third North Las Vegas location this month at 2201 Civic Center Drive. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2025 - 12:02 pm
 

A discount retailer is opening a new store in Southern Nevada this month.

Burlington Stores Inc. announced Monday that it plans to open a new North Las Vegas storefront at 2201 Civic Center Drive on Aug. 22. The retail chain currently has 11 locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including two existing stores in North Las Vegas.

Announced in June, the new store will be located in a former Conn’s HomePlus.

Burlington said that it offers brand names at up to 60 percent off other retailers’ prices and that its new store will feature womens and menswear, junior and kids apparel, beauty and fragrances, footwear, home decor, pet care and baby items.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

