91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Business

Dish Wireless rolls out 5G service to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2022 - 6:58 pm
 
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Dish Wireless has rolled out its first 5G wireless network in the Las Vegas Valley.

A company spokesman on Friday confirmed the system launched in Las Vegas on Wednesday and marks the first of more than 120 markets nationwide.

Dish will compete with other telecommunications companies with the new fifth-generation technology that will provide faster data transfer speeds for consumers.

“We’re in nearly every Las Vegas ZIP code, plus Henderson,” said Dish spokesman Ted Wietecha. “Right now, customers need to be located in the Las Vegas area, but we’ll contact individuals who register on our website as we launch in their area.”

Wietecha said persons interested in signing up for the service should go to the company’s www.genesis5g.com website to learn more about the service and see if they live in a qualifying ZIP code.

In the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in February, Dish promised to establish 5G telecommunications service for more than 20 percent of the nation’s population by June.

“We’re excited to be up and running in Las Vegas and will be launching in other markets soon,” Wietecha said.

Customers signing up for the network pay $30 a month, and service includes unlimited Smart 5G data, talk and text. Additionally, the company offers exclusive access to its Project Genesis app. Accessing the network initially will require use of a Motorola Edge+ smartphone, which sells for about $900.

Dish expects to meet a 5G service deadline established by the Federal Communications Commission by June and will cover 70 percent of the nation’s population by June 2023.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release veteran running back
Raiders release veteran running back
2
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
3
Judge adds more time to killer’s life prison sentence
Judge adds more time to killer’s life prison sentence
4
Jury convicts man of murder in rapper’s shooting death
Jury convicts man of murder in rapper’s shooting death
5
Proposed ‘obstruction’ ban could impact performers, homeless on Strip bridges
Proposed ‘obstruction’ ban could impact performers, homeless on Strip bridges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A 39-acre parcel of real estate at the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, just e ...
Formula One buying land near Strip for $240M
By / RJ

After unveiling plans for a dramatic race on the Strip, the company behind Formula One says it’s also buying property near Las Vegas’ casino corridor for a hefty price.