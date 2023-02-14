Do blondes have more fun? $50M nightlife venue coming to Strip

A company has announced plans to open a Bottled Blonde location in the Grand Bazaar Shops, the open-air retail hub outside Horseshoe Las Vegas, formerly Bally’s.

An artist's rendering of Bottle Blonde, a restaurant and nightlife venue planned for the Las Vegas Strip. (Evening Entertainment Group)

An artist's rendering of Bottle Blonde, a restaurant and nightlife venue planned for the Las Vegas Strip. (Evening Entertainment Group)

Evening Entertainment Group owners Les and Diane Corieri. (Evening Entertainment Group)

An artist's rendering of Bottle Blonde, a restaurant and nightlife venue planned for the Las Vegas Strip. (Evening Entertainment Group)

An artist's rendering of Bottle Blonde, a restaurant and nightlife venue planned for the Las Vegas Strip. (Evening Entertainment Group)

An artist's rendering of Bottle Blonde, a restaurant and nightlife venue planned for the Las Vegas Strip. (Evening Entertainment Group)

The Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Boulevard is getting a new $50 million nightlife spot.

Arizona-based Evening Entertainment Group announced plans to open a Bottled Blonde location in the Grand Bazaar Shops, the open-air retail hub outside Horseshoe Las Vegas, formerly Bally’s.

Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group, said he aims to open the stand-alone 25,000-square-foot venue in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The project, at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, is expected to cost $50 million to develop. It will have a restaurant, bar and beer garden.

Bottled Blonde locations offer pizza, sandwiches and the like, as well as plenty of drinks. Starting with an “upbeat happy hour,” the “casual pizzeria” transforms into a high-energy nightclub, according to its website.

“When the lights start pulsing and your favorite song comes on … the dance floor becomes the hottest destination because according to Vodka, You can dance!”

Occupying a new three-story building with an open-air rooftop lounge on the fourth level, Bottled Blonde will face steep competition on the Strip, a corridor packed with places to eat, drink and party. It will also sit at an especially busy intersection that regularly sees huge volumes of cars driving through and tourists walking by.

Corieri pointed to the high pedestrian counts and said Bottled Blonde will be at a “marquee location.”

“Our visibility is much better than most people,” he told the Review-Journal.

Evening Entertainment Group, owned by Corieri and his wife, Diane, operates several dining and nightlife brands including Bottled Blonde.

Besides the one slated for Las Vegas, Bottled Blonde has locations in Texas; Miami; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and one being built in Nashville, Tenn.

The outpost in America’s casino capital is being developed in partnership with real estate firm Creation.

Evan Siegel, principal with Grand Bazaar Shops developer Juno Property Group, said in a news release that “after a highly competitive process, including proposals from several of the nation’s premier nightlife operators,” his group is excited to partner with Evening Entertainment Group.

Bottled Blonde’s neighbors are slated to include Ole Red Las Vegas, a venue that will feature country music, food and drinks. The roughly 27,000-square-foot project, affiliated with country music star Blake Shelton, already broke ground at Grand Bazaar Shops and is scheduled to have its grand opening in late 2023.

It will be Ole Red’s largest location to date and its first in the western United States.

The venue’s first and second floors will transform at night “into a full-blown honky-tonk with dance floors and designated VIP areas”; the third floor will have lounge seating and private event space; and the rooftop will feature live music and DJ sets, according to Ole Red operator Ryman Hospitality Properties.

“If you are going to do something here, you’ve got to do it big,” Shelton said recently.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.