Downtown Grand tops off third hotel tower

The downtown Las Vegas property has completed construction on the tower's highest feature and is expected to begin booking this spring for stays starting in September.

The Downtown Grand under construction at 206 N 3rd Street in downtown is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A rendering of a room inside the Downtown Grand's new tower. (Courtesy, Downtown Grand)

About a year after the Downtown Grand began construction on its third hotel tower, the property has topped off its 495-room project.

The property has completed construction on the tower’s highest feature and is expected to begin booking this spring for stays starting in September. Total investment costs have not been made publicly available.

“The topping out of our newest tower is an energizing milestone for all of us at the property,” said John Culetsu, vice president and managing director of the Downtown Grand, in a press release. “We are in the final phases of development and closer to the ultimate goal of extending our revered guest experience to many more travelers.”

The tower, which first began construction in January 2019, includes more than 250,000 square feet of additional hospitality space and seven guest-room floors. The facility is located on the east side of the property between Stewart and Ogden Avenues.

The “detailed exterior” and pedestrian view “will give the property an increased street-level presence and a dynamic new entrance to the hotel’s casino floor,” according to the release.

The new tower will consist of 405 standard rooms, 67 studio units, 20 one-bedroom suites and three presidential suites. The additions will will nearly double the resort’s room count to 1,124.

The new tower comes amid other major renovations in downtown Las Vegas. The $90 million Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas is set to add 315,000 square feet of convention space this summer, and Derek Stevens’ 777-room Circa hotel-casino project is expected to be completed in December.

The Downtown Grand is also expanding its fitness center, located in the existing casino tower. The upgraded gym will have over 1,500 square feet of workout space with machines and free weights.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.