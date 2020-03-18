Downtown Las Vegas quiet as businesses, hotels prepare to close

Throughout Las Vegas, businesses deemed nonessential were preparing Wednesday to shut their doors by noon to comply with an order from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

In downtown, entrances to the D Las Vegas were already closed before 10 a.m. and an escalator wasn’t running.

The Fremont Hotel also was closed, according to a security guard who came up to a Review-Journal reporter who entered just after 10:15 a.m. through unlocked doors.

A handful of people were exiting the Downtown Grand with suitcases around 10:30 a.m. Exterior doors to the hotel were locked.

Jakub Klimczak, who’s visiting from Poland, was walking at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday morning with a cup of coffee in hand. He arrived in Las Vegas on Tuesday and stayed at the Downtown Grand.

“I managed to go to the casino, but it closed at midnight,” he said.

Klimczak said he was told there’s a possibility he could extend his stay at the Downtown Grand for another night but wasn’t sure if that would happen.

He arrived in the U.S. on March 10 via Los Angeles International Airport. He stayed in L.A. for a while and has been traveling since then, including to San Francisco and Sequoia National Park.

Klimczak said he has a rental car and wants to go to Zion National Park in Utah.

His flight back to Poland is scheduled to depart Tuesday from LAX, but he’s not sure what will happen with that flight.

In the meantime, Klimczak said traveling in the U.S. — despite COVID-19 — is better than being stuck at home in Poland.

“The whole country is kind of closed,” he said.

Fabulous Las Vegas Jewelry & Gifts was still open Wednesday morning but was planning to close at noon for the next 30 days as ordered by Sisolak.

“We have to follow the orders for our sake,” store supervisor Maria Morales said.

A few customers were buying items such as Las Vegas T-shirts and shot glasses.

Morales said she was surprised by how many customers came in Tuesday because she was expecting it to be dead.

She said about the closure: “It’s very sad, but we have to.”

Morales, who has worked there for about four years, said about 20 employees work at the store and she doesn’t know yet if they’ll get paid during the closure. She said her manager is coming to the store later.

Elsewhere, lines were long at marijuana dispensaries as there was uncertainty over whether they would remain open.

Planet 13, a marijuana dispensary near the Strip, said that “as an essential business” it would continue to operate.

“It would be unfair of us to remove or restrict access for our Nevada residents and medical patients, especially during such a trying time,” a notice posted on the store’s Facebook page said. The store encouraged customers to order online to help ensure proper social distancing.

Meanwhile, the Nevada Dispensary Association said in a statement that it is “working with regulators to implement any and all directives” from Sisolak. It noted that “Many jurisdictions in the United States are allowing dispensaries to remain open given their role in providing medicine.”

