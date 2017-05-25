Downtown Vegas Alliance getting new staff member, location

Downtown Vegas Alliance website (screengrab)

The Downtown Vegas Alliance will celebrate its first permanent office and first paid staff member on June 1.

The nonprofit organization, also known as The Alliance, will introduce Shelly Harris as its new chief administration officer and unveil its new office, located inside the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce at 575 Symphony Park Ave. The Alliance currently has 60 members, all volunteers from a variety of entities.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman will be at the celebration, along with representatives from the Metro Chamber of Commerce.

The Alliance was formed in 2008, and joins downtown business owners and stakeholders in a mission to create an “attractive, vibrant, diverse and sustainable downtown,” according to a statement from the organization.

575 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas