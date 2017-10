The Nevada Institute for Autonomous Services on Wednesday helped coordinate a demonstration at the Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range.

Attendees gather for a demonstration on how the Nevada Highway Patrol could use a unmanned aerial vehicle at the Unmanned Vehicle Range in Henderson on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

An unmanned aerial vehicle flies over a re-enacted car accident during a demonstration on how the Nevada Highway Patrol could use a UAV at the Unmanned Vehicle Range in Henderson on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

The Nevada Institute for Autonomous Services on Wednesday helped coordinate a demonstration at the Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range.

The purpose of the demonstration was to show how the Nevada Highway Patrol could use drones.

During the demonstration, an unmanned aerial vehicle flew over a re-enacted car accident.

The Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems is a nonprofit corporation charged with leading the growth of the Nevada Autonomous Aerial Vehicle Industry.