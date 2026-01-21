Dutch furniture retailer opening in west Las Vegas

MGM to power its Strip resort-casinos with solar in the daytime

Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A leading Dutch furniture retailer is opening in Tivoli Village.

Eichholtz, a Dutch luxury interiors brand, is opening a showroom in spring 2026, according to a press release. As a leading wholesaler of luxury design furniture, lighting and home accessories, the location will offer a “glamorous European aesthetic,” including full furniture collections and decor pieces.

Currently, Eichholtz only has five United States brandstores and galleries, with one gallery in Miami and four brandstores in Atlanta, West Hollywood, Manhattan and Long Island. Las Vegas will be the fifth brandstore added to their lineup.

Some of the brand’s furniture and decor collections include collaborations with The MET, as well as their own atelier and curated collections.

In the press release from Tuesday, Tivoli Village also announced two newly arrived luxury furniture and home decor tenants. According to Angie Kory, vice president of leasing for Vestar, who manages Tivoli, “demand for these offerings continues to grow.”

“With the momentum we’re seeing from our established tenants, the new brands that have recently opened, and those that are coming soon, Tivoli Village is quickly becoming a true destination for design in Las Vegas,” said Kory. “Our goal is to create a place where homeowners, designers, and visitors can explore sophisticated, high-quality interiors in one inspiring, walkable environment.”

Opened in late 2025 was Design Within Reach which brings “modernist” furniture and contemporary design with a 10,000-square-foot showroom, with offerings for residential and professional spaces.

Also opened in late 2025 was Saatva which brings sleep solutions to the center, with made-to-order mattresses, including memory foam, eco-friendly natural latex and innerspring options.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.