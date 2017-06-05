East Coast company opens North Las Vegas distribution center

Suncor Stainless has opened a West Coast distribution center in North Las Vegas. The company expects the center will help with competition on this side of the country. (Suncor Stainless)

Suncor, based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, makes stainless steel hardware for marine, industrial and architectural use. The company has opened a West Coast distribution center in North Las Vegas. (Suncor Stainless)

A Northeast manufacturer of steel chains and custom parts has opened a West Coast distribution center in North Las Vegas.

Suncor Stainless, based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, became operational in the valley May 30.

The company hit a space limit in Massachusetts and decided to open a second location to speed up delivery and save on shipping costs, marketing manager Carey Hicks said. The North Las Vegas center is 8,000 square feet.

“We didn’t have a competitive edge with our competition located in the West when we were operating from only our Plymouth headquarters,” Hicks said.

The North Las Vegas location, near the intersection of Gowan and Pecos roads, will handle all Western shipments of its items, which include hardware for marine, architectural and commercial businesses.

Hicks declined to say how many people are employed at either location but said the Massachusetts one is much larger.

“Las Vegas will open up the West to us and increase our competitive standings,” she said.

Growth for one manufacturer in the marine industry doesn’t surprise Nathan Yates, research director with equity research and consulting firm Forward View. He believes the marine industry will grow more quickly than the overall economy through the end of the decade.

“Sector fundamentals remain strong, and boat demand remains below its cyclical peak,” he said.

