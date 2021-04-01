Easter spending expected to reach all-time high in Nevada

The pent-up demand for Easter purchases comes after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which upended many holidays and traditions.

Nevadans are expected to spend more money over the Easter holiday than ever before — $347 million, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

On average, consumers are planning to spend $179.70 this year for festivities, up nearly 20 percent from 2019. The pent-up demand for Easter purchases comes after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic upending many holidays and traditions. Outdoor meals and activities with family gatherings this Easter Sunday could soon be a positive change.

With falling infection rates and more vaccinations, along with recent direct checks to Americans, U.S. retailers are hoping for a strong rebound in sales.

The estimates are based on a recent survey from the National Retail Federation, which found that 79 percent of Americans plan to celebrate the holiday this year. More than 8,100 consumers were surveyed in early March.

Retailers are expected to see strong sales from Easter, thanks in large part to recent third-round stimulus checks coupled with increased vaccinations and falling infection rates in Nevada. This has increased consumer confidence, resulting in a positive outlook for spending on events like Easter.

“The ongoing vaccination effort has many more Nevadans feeling comfortable getting together with family and friends in person once again,” Bryan Wachter, senior vice president of the Nevada association, said in a news release. “Easter spending volumes are expected to reach new highs after many celebrants missed out on traditional celebrations last year.”

As more Nevadans become vaccinated, some are planning to celebrate in ways that might not have been possible last year due to the pandemic: New guidelines ahead of Easter from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on gatherings advises those who are fully vaccinated may gather together without face masks, meaning some families can plan festivities with vaccinated family members.

Food is the most popular spending category this year, with 88 percent of respondents surveyed saying they plan to spend a total $101.5 million in Nevada, according to the National Retail Foundation. Candy came in a close second, at 86 percent, with over $48.7 million expected to be spent. Additionally, 47 percent of those surveyed said they would purchase clothing while 43 percent said they will purchase flowers. Other popular categories include gifts, greeting cards, and decorations.

The survey also found that cooking a holiday meal will be the most popular Easter activity this year, with 59 percent of people surveyed planning to do so, while 43 percent of celebrants plan to visit family or friends in person. Nearly one-in-four people surveyed said they will celebrate Easter virtually.

Lily shortage

Southern Nevadans hoping to buy traditional lilies for Easter may have to look a little harder to find them because of a possible shorter supply this year.

“Last year all church (services) were canceled and this year, thank God, they are opening up and everybody wants flowers,” said Debra Newson-Babina, owner of Las Vegas Floral Wholesale on Western Avenue, the oldest of five flower wholesalers in the Las Vegas Valley. “And everybody wants a last-minute order, so nobody knew what to expect.”

Newson-Babina said her firm typically handles about 1,000 lily pots for Easter. “This year we’ll be lucky to get about half of that.”

Her growers in Utah and California have cut back for many reasons, most related to COVID-19. She says it’s impossible to find other growers to take on new orders.

The problem is affecting large flower-growing areas such as Holland and South America and worldwide, Newson-Babina said. “Prices on everything are up and and shipping is hard. The market for all plants and flowers is tight and has been that way for six months and they expect it to last another 12 months.”

Still, Easter lilies can be found at locations in the valley, including major grocery stores.

