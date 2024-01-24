54°F
Business

Economy performing at best level in history, valley economist says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 9:50 am
 
Jeremy Aguero, principal for Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis, speaks during the Vegas Chamber' ...
Jeremy Aguero, principal for Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis, speaks during the Vegas Chamber's Preview Las Vegas event at the Wynn casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Las Vegas economist encouraged attendees of Preview Las Vegas to embrace the city’s prosperity in the opening presentation of the Vegas Chamber’s biggest networking event.

Jeremy Aguero, principal of Applied Analysis, on Wednesday said the nation’s economy is performing at the best level in history, but consumers don’t see it because they get most of their news from social media, which doesn’t report the economic indicators that prove it.

More than 1,500 people are attending the half-day Preview event, staged this year at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The event includes a trade show of Southern Nevada companies.

Speakers scheduled for later in the day include leaders in the tourism industry, experts in transportation and utilities infrastructure and representatives of the Super Bowl Organizing Committee, Formula One and the Oakland Athletics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

