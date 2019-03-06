Elon Musk-backed company in talks for potential Las Vegas project

The Hawthorne Test Tunnel, located in Hawthorne, California, was used for research and development of The Boring Company's tunneling and public transportation systems. (The Boring Company)

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk speaks in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk says he's planning to offer the public free rides through a tunnel he bored under a Los Angeles suburb to test a new type of transportation system. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Could the next big transportation project run underneath the Las Vegas Valley?

The Boring Company, headed by Tesla founder Elon Musk, has been in talks with local entities about a possible project.

Clark County spokesperson Dan Kulin confirmed the Boring Company had talks with the county “a few months” ago, but didn’t reveal any details about what those discussions entailed.

“I am not aware of any submittals to the county from them (The Boring Company),” Kulin said.

The Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority is holding a news conference Wednesday that could be tied to a Boring Company announcement, a representative of the authority said.

LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said talks between the authority and the Boring Company have taken place, but said it was too early to comment on the specifics of those meetings.

Representatives for the Boring Company did not respond to requests for comment.

With Las Vegas being on the forefront of autonomous vehicle testing and other transportation initiatives, the Boring Company’s tunnel transportation model could make sense in Las Vegas, Hill told the Review-Journal while discussing the city’s transportation future.

“We’ve had discussions with them (The Boring Company),” Hill said. “I think that’s one of the options that will be available.”

Having a mix of alternative transportation modes in place, like a tunnel system, light rail or an enhanced bus system to help alleviate traffic around the resort corridor is important, Hill said, as an influx of visitors is expected with the Las Vegas stadium, the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion and Resorts World all planned to open in 2020.

One of those options could be similar to the underground transportation test tunnel the Boring Company unveiled in December in Los Angeles.

A Tesla Model S was lowered about 30 feet below ground via a wall-less elevator and transported reporters and invited guests through a mile-long tunnel at speeds of about 40 mph, according to the Associated Press. Musk told the AP the system would run at 150 mph in the future.

The tunnel was considered a test to demonstrate the technology worked and could be the answer to traffic issues.

Raiders President Marc Badain said he’s aware of the LVCVA being in contact with the Boring Company and that there is “real interest” in bringing their transportation model to Las Vegas. It is unknown whether or not the possible project’s scope would include the stadium.

“I know they’re (LVCVA) pretty engaged with wanting to bring some of their innovation to the Las Vegas Valley,” Badain said.

