Empire Southwest to acquire Cashman Equipment Co.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Cashman, with 1,100 employees, will join forces with Empire Southwest, which has 2,300 employees across 22 locations.

Construction equipment is seen at Cashman Equipment Co.in Henderson in 2009. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Southwestern construction equipment heavyweights will join forces next month when Mesa, Arizona-based Empire Southwest LLC acquires longtime Southern Nevada-based Cashman Equipment Co., the companies announced Monday.

Cashman, founded by James “Big Jim” Cashman during the construction of Hoover Dam in 1931, is one of the highest-rated Caterpillar dealers in the country and based in Henderson.

Terms of the Empire acquisition of Cashman were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close by the end of December.

The news followed a separate announcement on Monday that United Rentals would be acquiring Las Vegas construction equipment company Ahern Rentals for $2 billion in cash.

Cashman expanded from Southern Nevada to include most of Northern Nevada and portions of several California border counties in the early 1960s. It supplies machinery, service, parts, power generation, pumps and rental options, across the Caterpillar product line.

The company, which has 1,100 employees, has been led over nine decades by James Cashman Sr., James Cashman Jr., James Cashman III and most recently, during the last 27 years, by MaryKaye Cashman.

Cashman Field, a soccer stadium owned by the city of Las Vegas and the home field of the Las Vegas Lights FC of the United Soccer League, was named for the Cashman family when it opened as a baseball stadium in 1983.

In a release, Cashman Equipment representatives said they “are confident that the combination of these two great companies will provide new synergies, great customer satisfaction and very importantly, even more options and enhanced capabilities.

“We are pleased and confident knowing that our customers will continue to receive superior support for all their construction, mining, landscaping and industrial needs from Empire Southwest, as we know they share our values and commitment to providing the best customer experience,” they said.

A full-service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as parts and service to construction, paving, mining, truck engine, technology and power system industries throughout Nevada and the eastern Sierras.

Empire Southwest also is a third-generation, family-owned business, founded in 1950.

It is an authorized Caterpillar dealer for heavy equipment and power systems throughout Arizona and southeastern California. In addition, Empire is a provider of Tier 1 commercial solar products and microgrids, an authorized AGCO Corp. farm equipment dealer representing Fendt and Massey Ferguson, an authorized Trimble dealer through SITECH Southwest earth-moving technology company, and a distributor of Maintainer, Trail King and other truck and trailer brands. The company has more than 2,300 employees across 22 locations.

