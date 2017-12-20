Encompass to reopen distribution center in North Las Vegas

After a nearly three-year hiatus, the Atlanta-based logistics company will reopen a distribution center in North Las Vegas, aimed at ensuring West Coast customers receive deliveries within two days.

Encompass Supply Chain Solutions is moving back into the Prologis Las Vegas Corporate Center in North Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

After a nearly three-year hiatus, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions will reopen a distribution center in North Las Vegas, aimed at ensuring West Coast customers receive deliveries within two days.

The Atlanta-based logistics company is moving back in January to the Prologis Las Vegas Corporate Center at 4031 Market Center Drive, where it previously operated a warehouse from 2010 to 2015.

“It’s kind of an odd situation, but like anything the market changes and businesses changes,” said Robert Coolidge, CEO and president of Encompass Supply Chain Solutions.

“The good thing is that we had a good experience there, and we wanted to come back,” Coolidge said. “Adversity creates opportunity.”

Coolidge said he’s returning to Southern Nevada due to the region’s “many transportation options, the labor laws are more appealing and the workforce is solid.”

North Las Vegas will serve as the third distribution hub for Encompass, which is based in Atlanta and has another warehouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida that collectively stock more than 70,000 parts for electronics, appliances, personal care and other products.

Coolidge declined to disclose how large the North Las Vegas facility will be and how many workers will be employed at Encompass, fearing that the information could be used by competitors in the logistics industry.

“I don’t want our competition to mimic our model, which we do very well,” Coolidge said.

Scott Cameron, the senior vice-president of operations for Encompass, said Southern Nevada serves as a strategic location that would enable the company to deliver goods within two days to California, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Washington and Oregon.

“North Las Vegas is home to some of the largest and most innovative companies for a reason: It’s easy and profitable to do business here, thanks to our close proximity to transportation hubs, favorable tax climate, skilled workforce and fast-track permitting and licensing processes,” North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said.

