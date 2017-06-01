Energy department awards $202.94M contract for Nevada sites

The Department of Energy’s nuclear security agency has awarded a $202.94 million contract to SOC LLC to provide protective force services at the Nevada National Security Site and its field office in North Las Vegas. Special to the Pahrump Valley Times.

The contract, which will run five years if all options are exercised, also includes security work for field office facilities at Nellis Air Force Base.

“This includes facility protection, patrol services, and protection of nuclear materials associated with the national stockpile stewardship experiments and criticality safety training” at the national security site, 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, according to a news release announcing the contract Wednesday.

SOC LLC of Chantilly, Virginia, a subsidiary of Philadelphia-based Day and Zimmermann, has operated in 22 countries, according to its website.

