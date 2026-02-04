Are you eligible for a refund from NV Energy? Here are the criteria

NV Energy is now offering to refund all customers, with interest, that it overcharged dating back to 2002. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With NV Energy now planning to refund most overcharged customers, how do customers know if they have been overcharged?

In an offer of compromise filed in January to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, NV Energy would issue around $63 million in refunds to all active customers dating back to April 2002 with interest and all inactive customers dating back to June 2017.

Inactive Southern Nevada customers from April 1, 2002, to June 22, 2017, will not receive a refund due to lack of accurate billing data, according to NV Energy.

NV Energy overcharged customers from 2002 to present day because of a billing error that involved the misclassification of some multifamily customers as single-family. After the PUCN investigation launched its investigation in May, it is estimated NV Energy overcharged over 45,000 customers $65.4 million dating back to April 2002.

PUCN’s regulatory operations staff recommended the commission accept the offer in a Jan. 28 filing, subject to some conditions. But, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection said some parts of the proposal would leave $16 million in overcharges unclaimed.

The offer of compromise is still in its proposal phase and has not been officially accepted by the PUCN.

“NV Energy appreciates the Public Utility Commission Staff’s support for our proposed resolution, which prioritizes getting refunds to all current customers as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson from the utility said via email. “NV Energy’s plan delivers a clear, fast, and fair path forward and NV Energy is thankful for the efforts of the Public Utility Commission Staff and the Bureau of Consumer Protection for their engagement and work throughout this process. NV Energy’s plan is the right solution for customers and we look forward to delivering refunds to those impacted customers as soon as possible.”

$16 million on the floor

The BCP is fighting back on NV Energy’s proposal, saying in a Jan. 28 filing the exclusion of inactive customers from April 2002 to June 2017 would leave $16 million unclaimed, including franchise fees and compounded interest. The bureau is proposing the eight-figure sum be subject to a “reopener provision” and any unclaimed checks be subject to Nevada’s unclaimed property statute.

The proposed reopener provision would allow for inactive customers to claim their refund before the money is either: remitted to the state’s unclaimed property account or donated to a Nevada nonprofit “for the purpose of providing energy assistant to lower social economic Nevadans.” It would also allow for customers who “received less than they are otherwise due” to make claims for compensation.

On the other hand, the PUCN’s staff said “the best course of action would be for the Commission to accept the Offer,” with some conditions, saying it would avoid delays in reimbursing customers and avoid litigation. The conditions include: filing their third-party report and proof of full refunds; the same reimbursement framework will be used for any new misclassified discoveries; and the commission has “no bearing” on what the interest rate will be for misclassifications that occurred on or after July 1, 2025.

Would you be eligible for a refund?

While there is no way to know for sure, here is some criteria customers can use to determine if they are eligible for a refund from NV Energy.

Not every multifamily customer is eligible for a refund — some customers may not meet the criteria, while others were never misclassified in the first place. The criteria is still subject to PUCN approval and may be changed upon a final order.

Customers can reach out to NV Energy directly at 702-402-5555 to find out if they were impacted.

Active customers are eligible if:

— You currently live in a multifamily dwelling (townhome, apartment, condo, etc.), or moved to or from a multifamily dwelling between April 1, 2002, and present day.

Inactive customers are eligible if:

— You became an inactive customer on or after June 23, 2017, or lived in a multifamily dwelling on or after June 23, 2017.

Active customers will receive a bill credit, while inactive customers will receive a check to their last known address. Inactive customers who meet the criteria can update their forwarding address on their NV Energy account to ensure the check reaches the right place.

If approved by the commission, refunds will be issued within 120 to 210 days of the final order.

You are not eligible for a refund if:

— You have always lived in a single family dwelling (standalone home) while using NV Energy’s services, or became an inactive customer on or before June 22, 2017.

