Attorney general’s office makes another attempt to overturn NV Energy’s new demand charge

The Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection filed a petition for judicial review in the Clark County District Court in another attempt to overturn NV Energy’s demand charge.

The Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection has made another attempt to overturn NV Energy’s newly approved demand charge, filing a petition for judicial review in court.

On Wednesday, the BCP filed a petition for judicial review in Clark County District Court in another attempt to overturn NV Energy’s demand charge. The petition claims ratepayers rights have been infringed on by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, which failed to meet statutory standards.

“The BCP asserts that ratepayer’s substantial rights have been prejudiced because the Commission’s findings of fact, conclusions of law, and decisions included in the Final Orders fail to meet the statutory standards,” stated the petition to the court.

NV Energy couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

This comes after the BCP filed a petition for reconsideration with the PUCN in October, calling the demand charge “unlawful.” In November, the PUCN released a final order denying this petition, rebutting the BCP’s claims on all fronts, saying the demand charge is “an imperfect solution,” but held that it will give “customers another tool to make their bills more affordable.”

In the six-page document, the BCP doubled down on its claim the demand charge is in violation of a Nevada law which prohibits mandatory time-of-use rates for all customers.

The BCP is calling on the court to vacate the final order made by the commission in November and enter judgment “in favor of the BCP and against the (PUCN).”

According to the BCP, the final order made in November are: in violation of constitutional or statutory provisions; in excess of statutory authority of the commission; affected by other error of law; clearly erroneous in view of the reliable; made upon unlawful procedure; probative and substantial evidence on the whole record; or arbitrary and capricious or characterized by abuse of discretion.

The demand charge, which was approved by the PUCN in September, would add a new billing element for small commercial and residential ratepayers starting in April.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.