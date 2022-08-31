Avoid higher bills with energy-saving tips during extreme heat

NV Energy says it is evaluating its energy supply during the heat wave but intentional brownouts or blackouts are unlikely to happen.

NV Energy announced tips on how consumers can save energy and costs as Southern Nevada is projected to face temperatures as high as 110 degrees this week and into Labor Day weekend.

“With higher temperatures comes increased A/C usage (often at a lower setting), which leads to increased energy bills,” according to a Tuesday email from NV Energy.

The Las Vegas Valley is under an excessive heat warning until Tuesday evening, but the heat wave comes after a relatively cool and wetter August, where the average temperature was 100.1 degrees.

NV Energy recommended setting thermostats in the range of 78 to 80 degrees while at home to help save on energy costs. It also suggested customers not use appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines, from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Southern Nevada’s peak energy consumption occurs between 5 and 9 p.m., according to Jennifer Schuricht, director of corporate communications for NV Energy.

Schuricht said that NV Energy is evaluating its energy supply during the heat wave but that intentional brownouts or blackouts are unlikely to happen.

The company also issued additional recommendations such as not letting pets or children remain unattended inside a vehicle, making sure to drink plenty of water, avoiding outdoor activities when possible and using sun protection such as sunscreen or wearing protective clothing.

Other tips include:

— Only run a pool pump for eight to 12 hours a day and schedule it to run after 8 p.m.

— Don’t charge electric vehicles from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Turn off unnecessary lights.

— If you’re out of town, set the thermostat to 82 degrees or higher, close window coverings and unplug appliances not in use.

More energy saving tips can be found on NV Energy’s website at nvenergy.com.

Similar recommendations are being made by Southern California Edison, the electric utility covering most of Southern California, according to David Song, public information officer for the utility.

He said the state’s heat wave is “gonna be a beast” as overnight temperatures probably will be over 80 degrees.

California’s heat wave was expected to start Wednesday and last through Saturday with temperatures along the coast reaching up to 95 degrees. Temperatures in the valleys and mountains are projected to be up to 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday and warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen.

The call for conservation between 4 and 9 p.m. came as excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and up into the Central Valley, and high temperatures were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week and get hotter over the weekend.

The California Independent System Operator said in issuing the “Flex Alert” that high temperatures were pushing up energy demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and tightening available power supplies. More of the alerts are possible through the Labor Day weekend.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.