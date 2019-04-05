Clean energy industry in Nevada making a mark

Rows of solar panels soak up the sun's rays outside Las Vegas City Hall in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A recent report shows Nevada is leading the nation in clean energy job growth, with a large portion of new jobs at the Tesla Gigafactory.

According to an April report from Environmental Entrepreneurs, or E2 — a nonpartisan group that advocates for clean energy policies — the number of clean energy jobs in Nevada grew 32 percent last year, adding nearly 8,000 jobs.

“There’s not another state in the country that’s grown that fast,” said Bob Keefe, executive director of E2. “There’s no doubt that Nevada is already a leader in clean energy storage and batteries.”

Gigafactory’s influence

The report found Nevada’s clean energy jobs — those relating to energy production, transmission and distribution and other energy-related sectors — are now dominated by three fields. Energy efficiency, solar and energy storage account for 91 percent of the state’s clean energy jobs.

Keefe attributed a lot of that growth to the Tesla Gigafactory in Storey County, which produces batteries.

A December economic impact summary found the Gigafactory has brought in more than 7,000 jobs and $6 billion in capital investment. The E2 report found Storey County has the highest density of clean jobs in the country and supports more than two jobs for every employable resident.

“Storey County grew faster than any place in the country,” Keefe said. “A lot of people are coming in from surrounding counties to work there. It’s kind of an anomaly.”

More than 8,000 Nevadans now work in energy storage, the third most of any state.

Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables senior analyst Colin Smith said he’s not surprised the Gigafactory is an important player in the industry’s growth. But he believes more than just one employer contributed to this workforce’s expansion.

“We should also look to people employed by solar installers, other utilities and construction jobs,” he said. “To me, this is a story of statewide adoption of renewable energy and policies that are stimulating job growth.”

Push from policies

Keefe said Nevada’s policies are pushing much of the growth in clean energy jobs. State lawmakers are working on a new standard that would require the state to get half of its energy from renewables by 2030, and Nevada’s solar industry has been on the rebound after net metering was reinstated in 2017.

“Solar companies are starting to look at Nevada again, they’re starting to hire again,” Keefe said. “It’s definitely ramping up.”

Smith said businesses have also played a large role in the clean energy industry’s growth.

“A lot of companies pivot to renewables to reduce costs,” he said, pointing to data center company Switch and local casinos companies like MGM Resorts International.

Keefe said he’s optimistic about Nevada’s future rankings in the clean energy industry.

“I think the state will continue to build on its leadership,” he said. ”There’s no reason it can’t be a national leader in solar.”

