Commission approves statewide fee to pay for NV Energy disaster plan

The Public Utilities Commission approved its first natural disaster infrastructure plan Wednesday and a statewide usage fee to pay for it.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas real estate investor Ofir Hagay has purchased the building. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A small fee that drew a big fuss will begin appearing on NV Energy customers’ bills starting Thursday.

The regulatory body that oversees the power company approved its first natural disaster infrastructure plan Wednesday and a statewide usage fee to pay for it. The three-person Public Utilities Commission voted 2-0 to greenlight the multimillion-dollar Natural Disaster Protection Plan and a $0.000025 per kilowatt-hour fee that applies to both Southern and Northern Nevadans. Las Vegas-based commissioner Tammy Cordova abstained from the vote.

The fee will begin appearing on NV Energy power bills on Thursday and will pay for $8.6 million in plan-related expenses the power company incurred last year.

A 2019 state law requires that NV Energy file a plan to protect its infrastructure and prevent power loss from wildfires, earthquakes or other calamities, as happened in California during the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people and devastated the town of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

NV Energy had argued in commission filings that all Nevadans benefit from its disaster plan, and therefore, the whole state should pay the same usage fee.

Opponents of the plan, including all six of the state’s largest gaming companies and the Nevada attorney general’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, argued in commission filings that the statewide fee was “unlawful” and effectively subsidizes energy users in the much less densely populated northern part of the state.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection noted that improvements last year cost about $489,000 in Southern Nevada and $8.1 million in Northern Nevada. Yet Southern Nevadans would pay about 69 percent of the total costs under a single fee, amounting to a $5.4 million subsidy from South to North, the bureau argued in a June 16 commission filing.

Typically, Nevada energy users in the South and North pay different power rates: NV Energy is a holding company for Sierra Pacific Power in Northern Nevada and Nevada Power in Southern Nevada, which each operate as separate utility companies.

However, the commission agreed that it was not only fair but “statutorily mandated” by the 2019 law, Senate Bill 329, that the whole state pay the same fee.

