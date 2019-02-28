Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas files with PUC to leave NV Energy

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has filed for permission to leave NV Energy. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has filed for permission to leave NV Energy, moving to join other Strip casinos like Wynn Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corp. in their departure from the utility.

The hotel and casino submitted documents to the Public Utilities Commission Feb. 19.

If the Cosmopolitan does follow through with the departure, it said it would receive energy from Exelon Generation Company, also known as Constellation. Wynn also uses the Baltimore-based energy provider.

According to a letter of intent filed with the PUC, the Cosmopolitan’s annual load is about 105 million kilowatt hours, with an average hourly load of about 12,000 kilowatt hours.

To cut ties with NV Energy, the company will have to pay an impact fee — a sum of money that the Public Utilities Commission and NV Energy seek because they claim companies that exit the utility place increased costs on remaining customers. NV Energy would still distribute the power to the company.

So far, six companies have officially departed from NV Energy. The Cosmopolitan is the third entity to file for permission to leave so far this year, following the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authoirity and energy company Air Liquide Hydrogen Energy.

