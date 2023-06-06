Energy bill gets tweaked, passes with widespread support

Assembly Bill 524, a bill that directs utilities to build more in-state power generation, passed with overwhelming support on the last day of the legislative session.

Assembly Bill 524 passed the Assembly in a unanimous vote this past Saturday and passed the Senate in a 20-1 vote on the last day of session, with only Sen. Robin Titus, R-Wellington, voting against it. Titus didn’t return a request for comment to explain her opposition.

Assemblyman Howard Watts, D-Las Vegas, was the sponsor of the bill and touted it as a compromise between the many stakeholders interested in the future of energy planning in the state.

“What we want is to have public policy that ensures that we’re addressing issues of reliability, that we’re addressing issues of affordability and that we are continuing to develop clean energy resources,” Watts said in a committee hearing on the bill.

With its passage, AB 524 heads to the governor’s desk for approval or a veto. The governor’s office hasn’t commented on its position on the bill.

Watts previously told the Review-Journal there is “some alignment” between AB 524 and energy policies outlined by Gov. Joe Lombardo earlier this year.

AB 524 will change how electric utilities make long-term resource plans to the Public Utilities Commission and will allow them to file resource plans more often than every three years. It also directs utilities to reduce their usage of energy bought on the open energy market by getting more energy from in-state renewable resources.

NV Energy, Nevada’s largest electric utility, estimates that it buys about 30 percent of its summertime energy on the more expensive open market.

The bill also adds declarations from the Legislature that addressing rising energy costs is “paramount” to the economic vitality of Nevada and that electric utilities must increase access to reliable, cost-effective energy that also reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

The bill was introduced in the waning days of the session and passed through various votes from lawmakers despite initial opposition from NV Energy. The utility has also filed $800+ million resource plans to add energy resources to reduce its share of open market energy.

NV Energy voiced its initial opposition to AB 524 during a committee hearing May 30 saying that the bill doesn’t go far enough in calling on the utility to close its open market position. Tony Sanchez, the executive vice president of business development and external relations at NV Energy, told lawmakers the utility wanted “policy pronouncement” on how the utility should close its position.

That pronouncement was never added to the bill but an amendment was added to assuage the concerns of the utility, according to Watts. The amendment says that a “significant share” of electric resources added in Nevada should be utility-owned instead of contracted with a third-party.

However, there is no clear language on what a significant share means or what percentage of energy resources in the state should be utility-owned.

NV Energy didn’t immediately return a request for comment on this amendment.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.