Energy company approved to leave NV Energy

The PUC reaffirmed its order allowing Air Liquide to use an alternative energy provider

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has reaffirmed its July order allowing energy company Air Liquide Hydrogen Energy’s request to leave NV Energy with no impact fee.

The Houston-based company first filed with the PUC in February. It plans to build a liquid hydrogen facility in Clark County that will transform methane into liquid hydrogen. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin by the latter half of fiscal year 2021.

NV Energy submitted a petition for reconsideration in July, which was denied because it was not filed within 10 days of the original order.

Because the company is not yet a NV Energy customer, the PUC approved its request to leave without paying an impact fee. The PUC and NV Energy seek impact fees because they contend that departures from the monopoly place increased costs on remaining customers.

Six companies have departed NV Energy since 2005 to pursue more renewable options and cheaper rates.

This approval for departure comes as a number of companies have been making long-term deals with NV Energy in recent months, with many saying NV Energy is offering cheaper rates and more renewable resources.

