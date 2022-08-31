Energy conservation tips as higher temps mean a higher energy bill

NV Energy says it is evaluating its energy supply during the heat wave but intentional brownouts or blackouts are unlikely to happen.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

NV Energy announced tips on how consumers can save energy and costs since Southern Nevada is projected to face temperatures as high as 110 degrees this week and into Labor Day weekend.

“With higher temperatures comes increased A/C usage (often at a lower setting), which leads to increased energy bills,” according to a Tuesday email from NV Energy.

The Las Vegas Valley is under an excessive heat warning until Sunday, though the heat wave comes after a relatively cool and wetter August, where the average temperature was 100.1 degrees.

NV Energy recommended setting thermostats to 78-80 degrees while at home to help save on energy costs. It also suggested customers wait until after 8 p.m. to use appliances such as dishwashers and laundry machines since Southern Nevada’s peak energy consumption occurs between 5 and 9 p.m., according to Jennifer Schuricht, director of corporate communications for NV Energy.

Schuricht said NV Energy is evaluating its energy supply during the heat wave but intentional brownouts or blackouts are unlikely to happen.

The company also issued additional recommendations such as not letting pets or kids remain unattended inside a vehicle, making sure to drink plenty of water, avoiding outdoor activities when possible and using sun protection such as sunscreen or wearing protective clothing.

More energy saving tips can be found on NV Energy’s website at nvenergy.com.

Similar recommendations are being made by Southern California Edison, the electric utility covering most of Southern California, according to David Song, public information officer for SCE.

He said the state’s heat wave is “gonna be a beast” since overnight temperatures will likely be over 80 degrees.

California’s heat wave is expected to start Wednesday and last through Saturday with temperatures along the coast reaching up to 95 degrees. Temperatures in the valleys and mountains are projected to be up to 11 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

For officials with the California Independent System Operator, which operates the Golden State’s power grid, a lengthy and punishing period of high temperatures means Flex Alerts are likely.

Flex Alerts means customers are urged to reduce their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., hours when the grid is most stressed because of high demand and less available energy from solar panels.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter. The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.