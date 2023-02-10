60°F
Energy

Gas pipeline that supplies Las Vegas shuts down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2023 - 2:37 pm
 
Updated February 10, 2023 - 2:39 pm
(Getty Images)

A pipeline that supplies fuel to Las Vegas shut down Thursday.

The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California, according to a statement from Kinder Morgan. The pipeline supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to locations throughout California and Nevada, including Las Vegas, according to the company’s website.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said the county believes it has adequate supply of fuel and “does not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

