Gas pipeline that supplies Las Vegas shuts down

The pipeline supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to locations throughout California and Nevada, including Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

A pipeline that supplies fuel to Las Vegas shut down Thursday.

The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California, according to a statement from Kinder Morgan. The pipeline supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to locations throughout California and Nevada, including Las Vegas, according to the company’s website.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said the county believes it has adequate supply of fuel and “does not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

