Gas pipeline that supplies Las Vegas shuts down due to leak

The pipeline supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to locations throughout California and Nevada, including Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

A pipeline that supplies fuel to Las Vegas was shut down Thursday after a leak was detected at a pumping station in Long Beach, California.

The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CalNev pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California, according to a statement from the company. The pipeline supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to locations throughout California and Nevada, including Las Vegas, according to the company’s website.

Katherine Hill, Kinder Morgan’s corporate communications manager, said that only the pipeline that delivers unleaded and diesel fuel to the valley has been affected, and that the leak has not had any effect on jet fuel deliveries to Harry Reid International Airport

A report filed by the company Thursday said that Kinder Morgan contained the spill and that there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

“The appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified, and an investigation into the cause and quantity of the release will be conducted. We are working closely with our customers on potential impacts,” the statement said.

The Kinder Morgan is not the only fuel supplier for Las Vegas, which also receives gasoline from refineries in Salt Lake City, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said the county believes it has adequate supply of fuel and “does not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability.”

It’s too early to know just how the leak and pipeline shutdown will affect fuel availability and prices in the Las Vegas Valley, said John Treanor, spokesman for AAA Nevada.

Treanor said winter usually brings lower demand for fuel, but the question comes down to supply.

“Any disruption to service in Southern California could potentially affect us, but we just don’t know what it’s going to do yet because we don’t know the other factors around it,” Treanor said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII. Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.