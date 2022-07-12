Gas prices dip 25 cents a gallon, but drivers still feel pinch at pump

Gas prices were lower in Nevada and across the nation than they were in June, although over $5 a gallon is still a common sight.

The price for gas at a Rebel gas station near the Strip in Las Vegas. July 11, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @seanhemmers34

The price for gas at two different gas stations near the Strip in Las Vegas. July 11, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @seanhemmers34

Nevada drivers are seeing a little relief at the pumps as the average cost of a gallon of gas has dropped 26 cents from the high set in June.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the state on Tuesday stands at $5.38 per gallon, while the national average price stands at $4.66 per gallon, according to AAA. In June, the Silver State’s average price was $5.64 and the national average was $5.02.

Drivers in Clark County are seeing gas prices even lower than the state average — with the county’s average gas price now at $5.29 cents a gallon. In comparison, the average price in Washoe County sits at $5.82 per gallon.

The price drops are the result of a decrease in demand for gas within the United States and across the globe, according to John Treanor, Nevada spokesman for AAA.

“The main reason for that is a lack of demand, or lack of demand for the global oil market, as well as a lack of demand for daily drivers here in the country,” Treanor said Monday.

That decrease is in part due to foreign countries demanding less gas. Treanor said Chinese demand for gas has gone down in recent weeks as the country issues another set of lockdowns for areas experiencing a rise of coronavirus cases.

Demand in America is decreasing because everyday drivers are changing their behavior because of high gas prices, Treanor said

“But demand for road trips, like those trips at 50 miles or more, is still high,” he said, while noting Americans are fueling up less during the day.

Las Vegan Mark Wynants estimates he spends $200 per month on gas. He said that he stays home more because of the gas prices and said he hasn’t taken much notice of the recent decrease in gas prices after months of increasing prices.

“Anything over $5 a gallon is still a lot to me,” Wynants said Monday while filling up his car at the Chevron station at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Feeling the pinch

Americans are increasingly feeling the burden at the pump. A recent poll from Gallup showed that 67 percent of Americans in June said that gas prices are causing hardship for them, with 22 percent saying it’s a severe hardship.

The poll numbers mark a jump from earlier this year. In April, just over half of Americans were saying that gas prices are causing a hardship.

Gallup reports the hardship numbers on gas prices are among the highest levels since the company started polling this issue in 2000. The highest number for this poll happened in September 2005 when 72 percent of people said gas prices were causing a hardship.

Treanor said it’s difficult to predict future gas prices but the supply of oil and demand for gas will always be key to determining the price.

One key factor for gas prices is the sale price of crude oil barrels, Treanor said. In the first week of July the price for Western Texas Intermediate crude oil barrels dropped below $100 for the first time since May, although the price for these barrels had risen to $103.16 as of Monday afternoon.

But oil barrel prices, like gas prices, are tied to supply and demand, which will fluctuate as the year progresses, Treanor said.

“If demand keeps going down, then in theory, prices are gonna keep going down, but if demand increases, then prices might increase,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com or on Twitter @seanhemmers34