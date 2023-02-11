Governor: Las Vegas gasoline pipeline to be operational Saturday

County and state officials urged local residents to avoid panic buying “to limit potential impacts due to this temporary disruption.”

A pipeline near Los Angeles that supplies gasoline and diesel fuel to Southern Nevada but shut down due to a leak on Friday should be operational within hours, according to Saturday morning statements from Gov. Joe Lombardo and officials in Clark and Nye counties.

The CALNEV pipeline, operated by Houston-based Kinder Morgan, that delivers gas and diesel fuel from refineries in Los Angeles to Las Vegas, has been shut since the leak was detected Friday.

“This morning, Kinder Morgan alerted us that they had successfully isolated the source of the leak in their pipeline within their Watson Station in Long Beach, California,” Lombardo said in a statement.

“Kinder Morgan initiated restart activities for the pipeline and expects the pipeline to resume normal operations by this afternoon,” he stated. “As the pipeline is expected to be fully operational by this evening, I again urge Las Vegas residents to refrain from panic buying fuel.”

Lombardo did not indicate when he would lift the state of emergency he declared on Friday in light of the pipeline’s closure.

“The Office of the Governor will continue to provide updates and work with emergency management partners throughout this afternoon,” he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Clark County announced it does not intend yet to cancel the fuel emergency that County Manager Kevin Schiller declared on Friday, spokesman Erik Pappa said in a statement.

“Clark County officials continue to monitor the Kinder Morgan fuel transmission situation and the County plans to keep our emergency declaration in place until we are confident our regular amount of fuel is passing through the pipeline and into our region,” Pappa said.

Pappa also cautioned local residents to avoid panic buying “to limit potential impacts due to this temporary disruption.”

Nye County spokesman Arnold M. Knightly was first to reveal the news about the pipeline late Saturday morning.

“The pipeline leak has been located and systems are now coming back online,” Knightly stated. “Fuel should be flowing in the next few hours.”

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.