62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Energy

Governor: Las Vegas gasoline pipeline to be operational Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2023 - 11:01 am
 
Updated February 11, 2023 - 12:42 pm
Customers fuel up at the Maverick gas station on East Tropical Parkway on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 ...
Customers fuel up at the Maverick gas station on East Tropical Parkway on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A tanker drives into a fueling complex off of North Sloan Lane on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las ...
A tanker drives into a fueling complex off of North Sloan Lane on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Customers fuel up at the Rebel gas station on North Buffalo Drive on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in ...
Customers fuel up at the Rebel gas station on North Buffalo Drive on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pipeline near Los Angeles that supplies gasoline and diesel fuel to Southern Nevada but shut down due to a leak on Friday should be operational within hours, according to Saturday morning statements from Gov. Joe Lombardo and officials in Clark and Nye counties.

The CALNEV pipeline, operated by Houston-based Kinder Morgan, that delivers gas and diesel fuel from refineries in Los Angeles to Las Vegas, has been shut since the leak was detected Friday.

“This morning, Kinder Morgan alerted us that they had successfully isolated the source of the leak in their pipeline within their Watson Station in Long Beach, California,” Lombardo said in a statement.

“Kinder Morgan initiated restart activities for the pipeline and expects the pipeline to resume normal operations by this afternoon,” he stated. “As the pipeline is expected to be fully operational by this evening, I again urge Las Vegas residents to refrain from panic buying fuel.”

Lombardo did not indicate when he would lift the state of emergency he declared on Friday in light of the pipeline’s closure.

“The Office of the Governor will continue to provide updates and work with emergency management partners throughout this afternoon,” he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Clark County announced it does not intend yet to cancel the fuel emergency that County Manager Kevin Schiller declared on Friday, spokesman Erik Pappa said in a statement.

“Clark County officials continue to monitor the Kinder Morgan fuel transmission situation and the County plans to keep our emergency declaration in place until we are confident our regular amount of fuel is passing through the pipeline and into our region,” Pappa said.

Pappa also cautioned local residents to avoid panic buying “to limit potential impacts due to this temporary disruption.”

Nye County spokesman Arnold M. Knightly was first to reveal the news about the pipeline late Saturday morning.

“The pipeline leak has been located and systems are now coming back online,” Knightly stated. “Fuel should be flowing in the next few hours.”

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
2
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
4
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
5
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This undated image provided by the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore ...
‘Landmark achievement’: Fusion energy breakthrough announced
By Matthew Daly, Michael Phillis, Jennifer McDermott and Maddie Burakoff The Associated Press

The achievement will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, officials said.

More stories for you
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
More hikes may be coming to utility bills in Southern Nevada
More hikes may be coming to utility bills in Southern Nevada
Tesla spending $3.6B to build electric trucks in Northern Nevada
Tesla spending $3.6B to build electric trucks in Northern Nevada
‘Momentous day’: Water authority OKs long-awaited Apex pipeline
‘Momentous day’: Water authority OKs long-awaited Apex pipeline
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
Trial set in case involving sexual favors in exchange for apartment lease
Trial set in case involving sexual favors in exchange for apartment lease