Here’s how your NV Energy bill changed in October

NV Energy has changed it rates as of Oct. 1, affecting all ratepayers in Southern Nevada.

Some NV Energy customers are seeing a decrease in their energy bills beginning in October — while others will see a slight increase.

NV Energy’s new rate schedule for Southern Nevada customers has been revealed, which went into effect on Oct. 1. The last time NV Energy adjusted rates was July 1.

Single-family residential customers’ per kilowatt-hour rates increased by 2.61 percent, according to the public utility. The basic service charge, though, decreased by 50 cents from $18.50 to $18.

Customers who live in apartments saw rates decrease by 1.76 percent, according to NV Energy. Large residential customers saw rates decrease 3.67 percent.

This comes after NV Energy was approved for a $118 million annual revenue increase by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. NV Energy had originally requested around a 9 percent increase in rates.

Alongside the revenue increase, NV Energy was also approved for a first-of-its-kind demand charge, going into effect in April.

With the implementation of the demand charge, NV Energy will move to a two-pronged billing strategy: how many kilowatts a customer used during their highest 15-minute period of usage combined with the typical per kilowatt hours used each month. But, in April, the per kilowatt hour charge will go down to account for the demand charge.

The Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection is calling the demand charge “unlawful” and has asked the PUCN to reverse its decision. The BCP said the demand charge violates Nevada law which prohibits mandatory time-of-use rates for all customers.

The PUCN will present a decision on the BCP’s petition for reconsideration of the demand charge on Nov. 18 during its regular meeting.

