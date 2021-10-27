Icahn makes unsolicited bid to buy all outstanding Southwest Gas shares

Activist investor Carl Icahn has made an unsolicited offer to buy all outstanding shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, the utility company announced Wednesday.

Carl Icahn. (Mark Lennihan/AP, File)

Activist investor Carl Icahn has made an unsolicited offer to buy all outstanding shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, the utility company announced Wednesday.

Icahn’s bid to buy any outstanding company shares for $75 per share escalates an ongoing feud between the Las Vegas-based gas company and the billionaire investor who’s earned a reputation as a corporate raider through his decades of aggressive investing and takeover tactics.

Southwest Gas’ board of directors will review the offer and decide what will be “in the best interest of Southwest Gas Holdings stockholders,” the company announced. The board of directors will release its position on the offer to stockholders within 10 days.

The company advised Southwest Gas stockholders against taking any action until the board completes its offer evaluation.

On Oct. 5, Icahn shared an open letter to Southwest Gas noting that he was a “large shareholder” and criticizing the company for its pending efforts to buy Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, LLC. Icahn accused Southwest Gas management of making “a number of egregious errors at the expense of shareholders” and that he was “extremely disappointed” with management over the past few years.

“However, the purchase of Questar you are currently being rumored to make at the price you are willing to pay will make all past errors pale in comparison,” he wrote in his letter.

Southwest Gas responded with its own letter on Oct. 13 defending its decision to buy Questar, which it described as a “compelling, high-return suite of assets with unique strength and stability.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.