Las Vegas utilities working with those who cannot make payments

NV Energy is temporarily suspending nonpayment-related disconnections as a growing number of customers face financial hardships from the coronavirus outbreak.

The utility said this would ensure customers “have the certainty of electric service during an otherwise uncertain time in many of their lives.”

“We want to provide our customers with some peace of mind during this challenging time,” said NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon in a Friday statement. “As more of our customers choose to self-isolate or work from home, reliable, uninterrupted power is essential to their health, well-being and comfort.”

The statement said NV Energy would waive deposits and fees for late payments and provide payment plans “as needed” for customers impacted economically by COVID-19.

“We are here to support our customers, and we will continue to deliver reliable electric service during this period of uncertainty — every customer can be certain of that,” Cannon said. “The safety of our customers and our employees is our highest priority.”

Those experiencing a financial hardship or isolation from the coronavirus in Southern Nevada can call NV Energy at 702-402-5555 to discuss payment options and receive support.

Southwest Gas will not disconnect natural gas for nonpayments until further notice, according to a statement released Friday.

The utility said it will also offer flexible payment options for customers experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand these are trying times for many of our customers and want to ensure that they focus on the well-being of their families without having to worry about a disruption of service,” Southwest Gas President and CEO John Hester said in the statement.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District also announced Friday that it is suspending water shutoffs who fail to pay their bills.

“The LVVW will continue to work with individual customers and those facing financial hardships to establish payment arrangements and provide other customer services,” a water district news release states.

Consumers can visit lvvwd.com or call 702-870-4194 for more information.

