Lines form: Too early to tell what pipeline leak will mean for Las Vegas gas

The pipeline supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to locations throughout California and Nevada, including Las Vegas.

Ignacio Lopez with the Rebel Oil Company fuels up tanks at the Rebel gas station on North Buffalo Drive on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California.

Fuel tanks about a fueling complex off of North Sloan Lane on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Customers fuel up at the Rebel gas station on North Buffalo Drive on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A tanker drives into a fueling complex off of North Sloan Lane on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Customers fuel up at the Maverick gas station on East Tropical Parkway on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pipeline that supplies fuel to Las Vegas was shut down Thursday after a leak was detected at a pumping station in Long Beach, California.

The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CalNev pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California, according to a statement from the company. The pipeline supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to locations throughout California and Nevada, including Las Vegas, according to the company’s website.

Quite a line due to the gasoline panic at Sam's club at arroyo crossing here in Las Vegas @LasVegasLocally pic.twitter.com/5KulJD5Ti5 — Emperor Batsteg (@batsteg) February 11, 2023

Katherine Hill, Kinder Morgan’s corporate communications manager, said that only the pipeline that delivers unleaded and diesel fuel to the valley has been affected and that the leak has not had any effect on jet fuel deliveries to Harry Reid International Airport

A report filed by the company Thursday said that Kinder Morgan contained the spill and that there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

“The appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified, and an investigation into the cause and quantity of the release will be conducted. We are working closely with our customers on potential impacts,” the statement said.

Kinder Morgan is not the only fuel supplier for Las Vegas, which also receives gasoline from refineries in Salt Lake City, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said the county believes it has adequate supply of fuel and “does not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability.”

Too early to know impact on Las Vegas

It’s too early to know just how the leak and pipeline shutdown will affect fuel availability and prices in the Las Vegas Valley, said John Treanor, spokesman for AAA Nevada.

Treanor said winter usually brings lower demand for fuel, but the question comes down to supply.

“Any disruption to service in Southern California could potentially affect us, but we just don’t know what it’s going to do yet because we don’t know the other factors around it,” Treanor said.

Drivers flock to stations

Many valley residents flocked to gas stations after hearing about the pipeline as they looked to refill their cars before gas prices go up.

At the Costco on Martin Luther King Boulevard early Friday evening, the line for gas wrapped around the building and nearly extended out of the parking lot.

The pipeline shut down isn’t what drove Tyler Stewart to get gas, but he wasn’t surprised by the long line given the news. He said crowded gas stations are a familiar sight to him after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was kind of like this when gas prices started going down, up and down all over the place for COVID a while back anyway,” said Stewart.

Noelle Daniel went to fill up after her daughter-in-law told her about the pipeline’s leak. She said she wished she knew about the shutdown earlier so she could have avoided the crowd.

Daniel said the higher gas prices and cost of living makes her want to move back to Detroit, her hometown.

“When I first came out here (to Las Vegas) 25, 26 years ago, I never would’ve guessed that it would end up like this,” she said.

In May 1989, repairs following a train derailment in San Bernardino, California, caused the CalNev pipeline to rupture, causing a fiery explosion that killed two people and injured 31 others, according to news stories from the time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

