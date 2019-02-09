LVCVA to consider leaving NV Energy

A design rendering, released April 10, 2018, showing how the Las Vegas Convention Center District Phase Two Expansion is expected to look on completion. (tvsdesign/Design Las Vegas)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is considering joining a list of 10 entities actively trying to leave NV Energy, potentially taking its 3.2 million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center away from NV Energy’s service.

The LVCVA board is slated to consider purchasing energy from an alternative provider, according to CEO Steve Hill. The departure would include the Las Vegas Convention Center and its upcoming $935 million, 1.4 million-square-foot expansion, slated to be completed by January 2021.

Hill said the authority is looking to save costs and use a provider that offers more renewable resources.

Renewable energy is “important to us. It’s important to the community and it’s important to our customers,” he said.

Taking off for Tenaska

The authority’s convention center isn’t the only grandiose project interested in using an alternative energy provider. The 1.75 million-square-foot Las Vegas Stadium first filed for permission to use another provider in September, and the 400,000-square-foot MSG Sphere filed in October.

The authority has not submitted any formal paperwork with the Public Utilities Commission as of Friday afternoon regarding its interest in departing, but it has taken steps to notify related entities.

The authority submitted a letter of intent Dec. 30 to the commission’s regulatory operations staff, NV Energy and the Bureau of Consumer Protection, saying it intends to purchase energy from a new provider for both the existing Las Vegas Convention Center and its expansion.

On Jan. 4, the LVCVA met with PUC staff, NV Energy and the BCP to discuss the authority’s intentions and identify any “issues of concern,” according to board agenda documents. It has also stated plans to officially apply for permission to purchase power through Texas-based provider Tenaska Power Services Co. before Tuesday’s board meeting.

“LVCVA staff executed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Tenaska for the delivery of purchase of energy,” according to agenda documents. “The opportunity exists for energy purchase contract options with Tenaska to provide up to 100 (percent) renewable energy alternatives.”

The power marketer is one of the largest private energy companies in the country, with more than 32,000 megawatts of generating assets, and is a “major player in the growing wind generation industry,” according to its website.

If the LVCVA were to gain permission to exit from the PUC, it would have to pay an exit fee to negate any increased costs for remaining ratepayers. Other companies’ exits have come with a large price tag; MGM Resorts International, which left NV Energy in 2016, paid $86.9 million in exit fees, and Caesars Entertainment Corp. was assigned $47.5 million in exit fees in 2018.

Hill said NV Energy has already accounted for the convention center’s expansion in its planning, so the LVCVA will not argue for a reduced exit fee. Other projects still under construction, such as the Las Vegas Stadium, are trying to avoid paying an impact fee.

A spokesperson for NV Energy could not immediately be reached for comment.

NV Energy still on the table

The board is also expected to consider giving CEO Steve Hill authorization to negotiate with NV Energy.

The staff hopes negotiations would allow the LVCVA to reduce energy costs and use more renewable energy through the monopoly utility, according to agenda documents.

“We either leave the grid and go with an alternative energy supplier, go down the path with NV Energy,” he said, “Or stay with the current situation.”

If the board approves moving negotiations forward with both NV Energy and Tenaska, the LVCVA said it would pursue both options and make a decision between providers at a later time.

“We’ll have clarity as to what those options completely look like, what the costs of the options would be and we’d come back to our board with a recommendation,” Hill said.

