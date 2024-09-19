Millions are available in Nevada for home energy projects. Do you qualify?

Solar panels, electric vehicles and new washer-dryers could be within Nevadans’ grasp with state and federal funding.

William Huggins cuts the ribbon to his home at an event highlighting the use of Inflation Reduction Act tax credits to promote clean energy for residents in Las Vegas on Aug. 20, 2024. Huggins used the tax credit to purchase a solar tube skylight. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The green energy revolution is here in Las Vegas, and there are millions of dollars available in tax credits to help homeowners and renters alike reduce their home’s impact on the environment.

Rewiring America, a nonprofit focused on electrification, or transitioning the country to clean energy sources, launched a Nevada-specific calculator that can tell people what funding they qualify for, from a new washer-dryer to solar panels or an electric vehicle.

Much of these funds come from the Inflation Reduction Act, a federal bill that has been called the largest investment in mitigating climate change in world history. NV Energy is in charge of administering the majority of the country’s tax credits, of which Nevada is eligible for almost $48 million.

Ari Matusiak, CEO of Rewiring America, said in a statement when the tool launched in July that the calculator is a step toward making electrification more accessible to a wider number of people.

“With this free calculator, Nevadans can easily see how much they stand to benefit from the myriad of incentives available for upgrading to energy-efficient appliances,” he said. “This initiative is not just about saving money, it’s about investing in our homes, our communities and our planet.”

All Nevadans need to do is plug in their ZIP code, household income and size, as well as whether they’re a renter or homeowner.

The changes that people can make to their homes not only reduce stress on Nevada’s grid but can save them money over time. For instance, the average single-family home could save $450 by insulating the home and switching to a heat pump, Rewiring America estimates.

