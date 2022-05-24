New liquid hydrogen plant opens in Apex, will power fuel-cell cars

Air Liquide held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at its $250 million project in North Las Vegas.

People walk by the liquid hydrogen storage sphere during a tour of the Air Liquide liquid hydrogen facility on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Plant engineer Hannah Nelson, right, talks about the liquid hydrogen storage sphere alongside Matthieu Giard, who oversees hydrogen activities at Air Liquide, left, and Mike Graff, executive vice president of Air Liquide Group and chairman & CEO of American Air Liquide Holdings, during a tour of the Air Liquide liquid hydrogen facility on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Plant engineer Hannah Nelson, right, talks about the liquid hydrogen storage sphere during a tour of the Air Liquide liquid hydrogen facility on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A French energy giant has opened a new facility in Southern Nevada where it will produce 30 tons of liquid hydrogen per day.

Air Liquide held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at its $250 million project in North Las Vegas’ Apex Industrial Park. The company says the 25-acre plant can supply more than 40,000 “fuel cell” vehicles in California that are powered by hydrogen as opposed to gasoline.

It is Air Liquide’s largest liquid hydrogen production site in the world.

“This is (an) incredible footprint that they’ve got here; they’re making an enormous investment,” Gov. Steve Sisolak told the Review-Journal at the event.

Mike Graff, chairman and CEO of American Air Liquide Holdings, said the facility is fully operational and got up and running over the course of the last month.

“Logistically, it’s easy for us to serve a large part of the western United States from here,” he said, noting that Interstate 15 is just outside the plant.

Like electric cars, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles use an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine, though instead of running on rechargeable batteries, fuel cell cars generate electricity by combining hydrogen gas from the fuel tank with oxygen from the air, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Fuel cell cars are available from several automakers in select markets, primarily California, the agency says.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, California has 47 hydrogen fueling stations, Hawaii has one, and every other state, including Nevada, has none.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.