NV Energy addresses power expectations for summer heat wave

Ahead of an intense summer heat wave, NV Energy answers questions on what it is doing to make sure that the lights and more importantly the air conditioners stay on.

Ryan Atkins, the utility’s vice president of resource optimization, is speaking on what the expectations for the utility’s energy demand will be and what customers should do to handle this heat.

Temperatures in Southern Nevada are expected to reach over 110 degrees for several days in a row, and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley that starts at 11 a.m. Friday and will last until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Even with prolonged heat expected, NV Energy expressed confidence in its system.

“To be clear, at this time, we do not anticipate any energy supply issues, nor do we expect to ask customers to conserve energy,” said Meghin Delaney, NV Energy’s media relations manager, in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

