NV Energy applies to increase rates starting in 2024

NV Energy is requesting regulators’ approval to raise all Southern Nevada customers’ electric rates by an average of 3.3 percent starting in 2024.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The rate for the average single family home would increase by 2.68 percent, or $5.52 monthly, under the general rate case application filed this week with the Public Utilities Commission. Multi-family residential customers would see a 1.21 percent increase, which would boost their monthly bill by $1.36.

The increases, if approved, would net NV Energy an additional $92.7 million in annual revenue, according to its filing.

NV Energy is also requesting the PUC increase its return on equity, or how much the company can profit, from 9.4 percent to 10.2 percent.

The utility stated the increases it is requesting would modernize its infrastructure, support growth and protect against threats.

“The investments we make to provide power for our customers are critical to ensuring that families and businesses have reliable, affordable and sustainable power, especially during the hot summer months,” Doug Cannon, NV Energy CEO, said in a statement.

“NV Energy’s request is the first Southern Nevada increase since 2011 and is significantly less than the current cost of inflation,” Cannon added. “The upgrades we’ve made to our system in Southern Nevada improve reliability, modernize our infrastructure and support growth. NV Energy works hard to provide our customers low-cost energy services that are below national average electric rates and more than 50 percent cheaper than those paid in California.”

By Nevada law, a general rate case application like the one NV Energy filed must be sorted out within 210 days, meaning the PUC would have to issue an order on the application before the end of the year. NV Energy wants the PUC to issue a ruling by Dec. 12.

The general rate case process does allow for public comment and intervenors to provide testimony on the prudency of the application.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

