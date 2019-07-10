NV Energy can cut power to Mount Charleston during fire risk

NV Energy now has the ability to shut off power to Mount Charleston to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The view leading to Mount Charleston from the entrance of Lee Canyon in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

NV Energy now has the ability to shut off power to Mount Charleston to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The utility announced Tuesday it is implementing a Public Safety Outage Management measure. This allows it to shut off power in extreme fire-risk areas during a “PSOM event.”

A statement from NV Energy said changes in climate and the environment — which are resulting in an increased risk of wildfires — are prompting it to change its policies.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” said Deanna Crossman, the owner of The Retreat on Charleston Peak resort. “Obviously we don’t want to put anybody in danger, but losing power unexpectedly — and possibly regularly — is a concern.”

Proactive measures

Shutting off the power would reduce the risk of power lines and other equipment from causing wildfires, according to the statement. Mount Charleston, the eastern side of the Lake Tahoe basin and NV Energy’s northern California transmission territory are all considered extreme fire-risk areas.

According to NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht, all customers in the areas would be impacted during a PSOM event.

It’s concerning for Crossman, who acquired the 64-room hotel with her husband last year.

“We can’t function without power,” she said. “We can’t sit without AC. People don’t take it kindly.”

She said the property is already looking into using alternative sources for energy, including wind and solar, since the business “loses power up to a day pretty regularly in the winter.” With the recent announcement from NV Energy, Crossman said finding a back-up source for power is a higher priority.

Safety measures

The utility said it will work with a weather analytics expert to determine when to employ a PSOM event. Weather conditions, the amount of vegetation in the area, wind gusts and speed, the location of existing fires and other information from first responders will all be factored in the decision.

The change comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a Senate Bill 329 in May. The law calls for NV Energy to submit a natural disaster protection plan that includes shutting down power lines as a proactive measure.

The utility also plans to reduce fire risk by increasing vegetation management cycles, replacing wood poles with metal poles and installing more wildfire alert cameras in high-risk areas.

“The safety of customers, our natural resources and our electric system is NV Energy’s number one priority,” Kevin Geraghty, NV Energy’s senior vice president of operations, said in the statement.

NV Energy plans to contact customers impacted by PSOM events at least two days in advance. Updates will be available through social media, news media and its website.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.