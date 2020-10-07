NV Energy customers to see larger bill credit than expected

NV Energy will provide a $120 million payout to its customers as a one-time credit on their October bills, double the previously announced payout of $59.7 million.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 West Sahara Avenue as seen on July 24, 2020, was purchased for $33.35 million on July 10, 2020 by real estate investor Ofir Hagay. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An October payday from Nevada’s power company will be bigger than previously reported.

NV Energy will provide a $120 million payout to its customers as a one-time credit on their October bills, double the previously announced payout of $59.7 million.

Regulators on Wednesday approved the payout, which comes as part of a settlement agreed upon last month involving the state’s power company and some of its largest employers. Southern Nevadans can expect the credit to show up on their October bills as early as Friday, according to the Public Utilities Commission.

“The parties worked really hard to reach agreement on this settlement that I think will be really beneficial for Southern Nevada, and I appreciate their good work,” commissioner C.J. Manthe said Wednesday.

Single-family homes can expect a $107 credit on their October bills. This replaces the $53 credit for single-family homes first approved in early September, according to NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht. Multifamily residential customers can expect a credit of about $60 and small-business accounts will see a credit of roughly $53, the commission said Wednesday. Larger commercial customers will see individually tailored credits.

The settlement provides short- and long-term relief at a time when many customers are feeling the economic sting of the COVID-19 pandemic, Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and CEO, said in a statement Sept. 25 announcing the settlement. NV Energy’s $120 million payout represents the largest in its history, according to the company.

“This historic agreement lowers energy costs for our southern Nevada customers and will help drive Nevada’s economic recovery,” he said.

Nevadans have accumulated nearly $29.5 million in missed payments to the power company — the total this time last year was $6.8 million, the utilities commission previously said.

Parties involved in the settlement include several Las Vegas Valley casinos and gaming companies, Kroger, Walmart, the Colorado River Commission of Nevada, the Bureau of Consumer Protection and the Southern Nevada Gaming Group.

