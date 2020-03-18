NV Energy expands financial relief offer amid coronavirus shutdown

NV Energy is temporarily expanding an energy bill assistance program to cover more customers facing financial hardships amid the coronavirus outbreak.

NV Energy is temporarily expanding an energy bill assistance program to cover more customers facing financial hardships amid the coronavirus outbreak and 30-day mandated shutdown of all nonessential businesses.

Project REACH, an energy assistance program for NV Energy customers in Southern Nevada, was originally established to assist senior citizens. The program is now available to “customers of any age that meet income guidelines, or are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19,” according to a Wednesday statement.

The program is administered through United Way of Southern Nevada and is available year-round until funds are exhausted.

The utility also offers the Special Assistance Fund for Energy program for customers in Northern Nevada. The program “helps any customer who demonstrates economic hardship to pay their energy bill, including those struggling due to COVID-19.”

This comes after the utility announced last week that it would suspend disconnects for any nonpaying customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also waive late fees and deposits for customers experiencing financial hardships from the virus, as well as those who are unable to pay because of self-isolation.

More details on assistance can be found on NV Energy’s website.

