NV Energy offers to pay back all overcharged customers

NV Energy is now offering to refund all customers, with interest, that it overcharged dating back to 2002. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In an offer of compromise filed on Tuesday to the Public Utilities Commission, NV Energy says it will provide “over $63 million in compensation to affected customers,” if accepted by the commission. The offer is not final and still must be approved by the PUCN.

The overcharging occurred from 2002 to 2025, when NV Energy misclassified multifamily customers as single-family, resulting in over 45,000 customers being overcharged.

“The path forward we proposed to resolve this issue is the right thing to do and is a great resolution for our customers. We are grateful for the hard work of the Regulatory Operations Staff of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada for their help in developing a resolution that makes current customers whole again,” said NV Energy President and CEO Brandon Barkhuff in a statement. “My top priority when I assumed the role as CEO was to resolve this and put forth processes and procedures to ensure billing accuracy and rebuild transparency and trust with our customers.”

The utility has already issued upwards of $5 million in refunds, according to the offer and is poised to issue $57.36 million more to both active and inactive customers. If accepted by the PUCN, NV Energy will issue refunds within 120 to 210 days of the commission’s order.

Active customers who were affected will receive a credit on their bill, while inactive customers will receive a check sent to their last known address. NV Energy has accurate billing data for customers overcharged between June 2017 and 2025, any time before will be an estimated amount.

NV Energy said in the offer it “regrets the errors” that resulted in the misclassification and have “expressed their objective of providing meaningful and timely compensation to customers.”

“(The offer) will ensure that each of the Companies provides full compensation to their respective active customers who were impacted,” said the utility in the filing. “Equally important, it ensures the compensation is provided expeditiously following a Commission order closing this docket.”

NV Energy still holds the classifications did not result in an “earnings windfall” and still earned its respective revenue requirement approved by the PUCN. Rather, the misclassifications affected the allocation of its revenue requirement between rate classes.

This comes after a Jan. 8 filing, where NV Energy proposed it should not have to pay back the full amount it overcharged and would only issue refunds for customers affected dating back to June 2017. Despite the offer for compromise, NV Energy still said it does not “waive any of the arguments previously made,” referring to the Jan. 8 filing.

A workshop is being held on Wednesday to discuss the investigatory docket. It is unknown when a final order will be made.

