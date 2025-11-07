NV Energy overcharged customers by $65M

NV Energy revealed a new estimate on how much it overcharged customers from 2002 to 2017 as part of an ongoing investigation into a billing error.

Las Vegas Valley gas prices spike, surpassing $4 per gallon mark. Is relief on the way?

NV Energy revealed a new estimate on how much it overcharged customers from 2002 to 2017 as part of an ongoing investigation into a billing error. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NV Energy now says it has overcharged tens of thousands of customers over $65.4 million from 2002 to 2025.

In a filing to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on Wednesday, NV Energy revealed a new estimate on how much it overcharged customers from 2002 to 2017 as part of an ongoing investigation into the billing error that involved the misclassification of some apartment customers as single-family.

In the filing, the utility says the number reported is an “estimate” and likely “overstates the actual amount of overcharges that occurred.”

Originally in May, PUCN investigators reported that NV Energy overcharged 60,000 “misclassified residential customers” over $17 million between April 1, 2017, and April 1, 2024 — but it had been happening as early as 2001.

The number then increased when NV Energy filed a comment with the PUCN on Sept. 18, revealing they had overcharged customers by over $38 million.

The filing from Wednesday, tacks on an extra $27.4 million in overcharging, ranging from April 2002 to May 2017, bringing the total to over $65.4 million for the entire time frame of 2002 to 2025.

A final number on how many customers have been overcharged has not been revealed.

NV Energy has moved to refund some customers who were overcharged. In September, NV Energy announced it was issuing $32.6 million in refunds for customers and had already issued $5.4 million.

The refund will come as either a credit to the customers account or a check will be issued to former customers.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.