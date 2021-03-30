NV Energy says balloons, power lines don’t mix — WATCH LIVE

NV Energy says Mylar balloons can float into electrical equipment and cause outages.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mylar balloons are part of a lot of parties and celebrations, but NV Energy considers them an unwelcome guest.

The utility says the helium-filled balloons coated with a metallic finish are one of the leading causes of power outages in Southern Nevada.

NV Energy urges consumers to puncture their Mylar balloons when they are done with them, rather than releasing them into the air, where they can float into electrical equipment.

