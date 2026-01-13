NV Energy says it won’t refund all overcharged customers after investigation

NV Energy is refusing to pay back all of the $65.4 million it overcharged customers dating back to 2002, saying the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada does not have the jurisdiction to order refunds from the utility.

In a filing with the PUCN from Jan. 8, NV Energy is pushing back against the state agency that regulates the utility, saying it will only refund overcharged customers from June 2017 to present, an amount totalling $38 million. This comes after the PUCN’s staff recommendation on Dec. 22 to order the utility to refund all overcharges dating back to April 2002.

NV Energy overcharged customers from 2002 to 2017 because of a billing error that involved the misclassification of some apartment customers as single-family. A PUCN investigation launched in May found NV Energy overcharged over 45,000 customers $65.4 million dating back to April 2002.

The utility claims even if the commission did have the authority to order the refunds or filed a lawsuit, a Nevada law would cap the refunds at six months and the statute of limitations is four years.

Regardless, the utility said in a filing that it is “committed to providing meaningful compensation to affected customers” and the proposed refund is “fair and reasonable,” as well as “equitable.”

“The Companies deeply regret the errors that led to the misclassification,” said NV Energy in the filing from Jan. 8. “However, punitive measures based on the mistaken belief that the Companies were unjustly enriched are neither appropriate nor necessary.”

PUCN hasn’t issued an order on NV Energy’s overcharging as it awaits a third-party review of the results of the investigation.

The overcharging occurred when some multifamily customers were classified as single-family. In May, it was also found that around 2,400 single-family residences were undercharged $2.5 million by the utility because they were misclassified as multifamily residences.

Previously, NV Energy claimed it lacked billing data dating back to 2002, but upon further investigation from staff it had adequate information in its systems.

NV Energy has moved to refund some customers who were overcharged. In September, the utility announced it was issuing $32.6 million in refunds for customers and had already issued $5.4 million.

The refund will come as either a credit to the customers’ account or a check will be issued to former customers.

On Dec. 22, the PUCN’s staff filed comments to the commission saying it had “largely completed its investigation” into the overcharging and recommended the utility be ordered to pay back all refunds “with annually compounding interest.”

Additionally, staff recommended the utility follow the refund process if any more misclassified properties are discovered; complete and file periodic audits; maintain all billing records indefinitely; and ensure the utility “implements established controls developed in response to this misclassification issue” into customer information systems.

PUCN staff invoked NV Energy’s own Rule 5(H) which states “refunds for overpayment shall be computed back to but not beyond the established date on which the error or omission commenced.”

