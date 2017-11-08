NV Energy seeks OK for 3 new power purchase agreements

NV Energy has filed a request with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to approve three new long-term power purchase agreements totaling 100 megawatts.

The 50-megawatt Boulder Solar II power plant is seen here. It's now serving NV Energy customers in Nevada. (NV Energy)

The three new solar renewable energy projects, if approved, will be built in Nevada.

NV Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Caudill noted that the projects include the largest solar array in Northern Nevada at a nameplate rating of 50 megawatts. “Nameplate” is the total generating capacity that a project is capable of achieving when there is full sun.

“These new projects signal an important step toward NV Energy’s commitment to partner with our customers in order to serve them with 100 percent renewable energy, ” Caudill said in a statement. “We are pleased that all three projects include work site agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.”

It is estimated that up to 250 construction workers and nine permanent positions would be needed for the three projects.

The largest of the three new projects is the 50-megawatt Turquoise Nevada solar project, to be constructed in the Reno Technology Park in Washoe County, Nevada. The project will benefit from a 25-year power purchase agreement with NV Energy and is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.