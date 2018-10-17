NV Energy seeks renewable energy proposals from developers, suppliers

NV Energy is giving developers and suppliers a chance to add an additional 350 megawatts of new, renewable energy projects in Nevada, enough to power more than 200,000 additional homes.

The company issued a request for proposals Tuesday for in-state projects that can provide carbon-free electricity through solar, geothermal, wind, biomass or biogas technology. The company will also consider projects that use supplemental battery energy storage systems.

The projects are expected to bring in economic benefits such as construction and permanent jobs to the state, according to a statement from NV Energy.

This is NV Energy’s second request for proposals this year; the first resulted in six project submissions totaling 1,001 megawatts.

“We are asking for 350 (megawatts this time), but can take more or less depending on the pricing and outcome,” said Dave Ulozas, NV Energy’s senior vice president of renewable and origination, via email.

Those interested in submitting a proposal can do so on the company’s website. NV Energy will hold a pre-bidding conference at its office on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those interested in attending or watching through a webinar can register online. Bids are due Dec. 10.

