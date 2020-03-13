NV energy suspends nonpayment-related disconnections

NV Energy is temporarily suspending nonpayment-related disconnections as a growing number of customers face financial hardships from the coronavirus outbreak.

(Review-Journal file photo)

The utility said this would ensure customers “have the certainty of electric service during an otherwise uncertain time in many of their lives.”

“We want to provide our customers with some peace of mind during this challenging time,” said NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon in a Friday statement. “As more of our customers choose to self-isolate or work from home, reliable, uninterrupted power is essential to their health, well-being and comfort.”

The statement said NV Energy would waive deposits and fees for late payments and provide payment plans “as needed” for customers impacted economically by COVID-19.

“We are here to support our customers, and we will continue to deliver reliable electric service during this period of uncertainty — every customer can be certain of that,” Cannon said. “The safety of our customers and our employees is our highest priority.”

Those experiencing a financial hardship or isolation from the coronavirus in Southern Nevada can call NV Energy at 702-402-5555 to discuss payment options and receive support.

