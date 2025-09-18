76°F
NV Energy to issue $32.6M in refunds to overcharged customers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2025 - 2:41 pm
 
Updated September 18, 2025 - 3:07 pm

NV Energy has moved to issue $32.6 million in refunds for customers who were overcharged after the utility misclassified tens of thousands of Nevadans.

On Thursday, NV Energy filed a proposal with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to refund 42,856 multifamily residential customers who were overcharged dating back to June 23, 2017, according to a news release.

The utility has already issued $5.4 million in refunds to affected customers, according to the news release. Credits will be issued to active accounts and checks will be mailed to former customers.

Letters have been mailed to impacted customers to alert them of the rate schedule error and their incoming credit or refund.

“We regret the impact this error has caused our customers,” said Brandon Barkhuff, president and CEO of NV Energy, in a statement. “It’s important that we learn from this mistake and seek continuous improvement. We are committed to ensuring our systems and processes reflect accuracy and accountability moving forward and are implementing better procedures and controls to prevent this from happening again.”

Additionally, NV Energy has hired a third party to “independently review and assess the completeness and accuracy of the Company’s conclusions,” said the release.

The utility’s filing to issue refunds comes after the PUCN voted to open a formal investigation in May after it was found NV Energy overcharged 60,000 “misclassified residential customers” over $17 million between April 1, 2017, and April 1, 2024. The misclassifications happened after the utility incorrectly classified and billed multifamily residents under single-family rate schedules.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

