NV Energy wants votes for charity donation

NV Energy customers can vote for their favorite nonprofits to win $10,000 from the utility’s foundation for youth programs.

The event is the first NV Energy Foundation “Power of Good Giveaway.”

Nearly 150 organizations that provide assistance to youth have entered for the chance to win $20,000 statewide.

The two organizations — one in Northern Nevada and one in Southern Nevada — that receive the most votes will each win $10,000. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 21.

The winners will be announced on July 31.

Nevada customers can vote once per day for the nonprofit they would like to win the giveaway.

As of Tuesday the Positively Arts Foundation Inc. was leading in Southern Nevada with 420 votes. Right behind was Three Square Food Bank followed by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

About 75 nonprofits are participating in the voting, and nearly all had received some votes.

Votes can be cast at nvenergy.com/poggiveaway.

