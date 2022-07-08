NV Energy wants your input on electric vehicle charging stations

More and more drivers are changing from gas-powered vehicles to electric ones and this is evident with the increasing demand on charging stations.

More and more drivers are changing from gas-powered vehicles to electric ones, and this is evident with the increasing demand on charging stations. Drivers are also more likely to make the change to electric vehicles with more public charging stations in the streets.

Now NV Energy is asking for the public’s input about where to provide more EV charging stations in Nevada. Customers, residents and tourists can participate during this phase.

This is part of the company’s $100 million Economy Recovery Transportation Electrification Plan (ERTEP) that is looking to add more than 1,000 charging ports in places like highway stops, public buildings and recreation destinations. The plan was created as part of Senate Bill 448 during the 2021 session of the Nevada Legislature.

The plan will work from 2022 to 2024, and according to NV Energy, will be designed to have 40 percent of funding benefit historically underserved communities and 20 percent to benefit outdoor recreation and tourism.

The rest of the funding will go to urban locations, non-governmental commercial customers, colleges and other electric projects. NV Energy said ERTEP will also assess an electric school bus vehicle-to-grid trial to see the benefits of utilizing bus batteries.

As part of the effort to build more electric charging stations in the U.S., President Joe Biden proposed on June 9 a $7.5 billion program to build a network of 500,000 charging stations by 2030 along the country’s highways, as part of his infrastructure plan.

Reuters reported in April that increased gas prices were boosting electric vehicle sales around the word during the first quarter of 2022.

Currently, a law approved in Nevada in 2019 requires that the state generates 50% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2030.